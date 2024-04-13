Richard N. Jr. Grant Sells 20,000 Shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) Stock

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:INTT opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. inTEST Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.53.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. inTEST had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that inTEST Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in inTEST by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 23,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 238.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 798,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,973,000 after purchasing an additional 562,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in inTEST by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 447,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 87,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th.

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

