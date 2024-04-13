Richard N. Jr. Grant Sells 20,000 Shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) Stock

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
inTEST Stock Performance
NYSE:INTT opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. inTEST Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.53.
inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. inTEST had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that inTEST Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered inTEST from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th.
inTEST Company Profile
inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.
