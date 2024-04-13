Richard N. Jr. Grant Sells 21,500 Shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) Stock

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $258,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,755.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE INTT opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.97. inTEST Co. has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million. inTEST had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 8.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that inTEST Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in inTEST by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in inTEST by 489,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in inTEST by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in inTEST by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th.

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

