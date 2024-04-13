Richard N. Jr. Grant Sells 21,500 Shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) Stock

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $258,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,755.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
inTEST Stock Performance
NYSE INTT opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.97. inTEST Co. has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million. inTEST had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 8.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that inTEST Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th.
inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.
