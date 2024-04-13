Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,510 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,845,364 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,550,165,000 after purchasing an additional 408,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,903,971 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $787,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,514 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $228,175,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,704,572 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $194,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,650 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.87.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

