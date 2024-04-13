Robert G. Painter Sells 3,500 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Trimble by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $652,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,030 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trimble by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Trimble by 131.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after buying an additional 3,155,709 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

