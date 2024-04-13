Robert J. Traube Sells 22,587 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 22,587 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $188,601.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,822.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zuora Stock Down 2.2 %

Zuora stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

