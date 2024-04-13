Rockwell Diamonds (OTCMKTS:RDIAF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Rockwell Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDIAF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Rockwell Diamonds shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 287,400 shares changing hands.
Rockwell Diamonds Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
About Rockwell Diamonds
Rockwell Diamonds Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of diamond deposits and natural resource properties in South Africa. The company was formerly known as Rockwell Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rockwell Diamonds Inc in May 2007. Rockwell Diamonds Inc was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rockwell Diamonds
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.