Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $154.00 at Barclays

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $150.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s current price.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of RCL stock opened at $127.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.57. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.