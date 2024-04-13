R&Q Insurance (LON:RQIH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.33

Shares of R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.33 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 2.58 ($0.03). R&Q Insurance shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 9,377,559 shares trading hands.

R&Q Insurance Trading Down 45.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1,042.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.16. The stock has a market cap of £11.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.39.

About R&Q Insurance

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company in the United Kingdom, North America, and Europe. The company provides program management and legacy insurance; and capital solutions for books of non-life business. It acts as conduits between MGAs and other niche underwriters and their capital providers.

