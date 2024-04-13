RTC Group (LON:RTC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $76.27

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.27 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.23). RTC Group shares last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.11), with a volume of 20,777 shares.

Get RTC Group alerts:

RTC Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 64.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24. The stock has a market cap of £12.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,750.00 and a beta of 1.10.

RTC Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from RTC Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 6.43%. RTC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About RTC Group

In related news, insider Sarah Dye sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.20), for a total transaction of £66,500 ($84,166.56). 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.