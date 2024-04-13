Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Down to $145.86

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $145.86, but opened at $142.59. Ryanair shares last traded at $143.87, with a volume of 38,085 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.67 and its 200 day moving average is $123.90.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,083,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,692,000 after purchasing an additional 521,913 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 104,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

