Sanjit Biswas Sells 57,749 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 57,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,933,436.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,250,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,855,758.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $3,330,240.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $3,768,960.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,137 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $3,059,221.32.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $3,715,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $3,187,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 80,342 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,710,739.08.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $3,160,320.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 79,165 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $2,487,364.30.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 92,216 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $2,944,456.88.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $3,120,000.00.

Samsara Price Performance

IOT opened at $31.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 1.56. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $40.54.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 66,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

