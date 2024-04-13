Scotiabank Increases CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Price Target to $29.00

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector underperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

CVR Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.57. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.73.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 55.17% and a net margin of 8.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,229,000 after buying an additional 424,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 43,427 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

