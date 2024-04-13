Scotiabank Increases Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $156.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $148.00 to $156.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.8 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $162.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.05. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 25.6% in the first quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,002 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

