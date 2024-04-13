Scotiabank Lowers Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $57.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from $73.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $44.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 15.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

