SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.04.

S has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BTIG Research raised SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

NYSE S opened at $21.72 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.66.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $1,055,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,632,518.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $1,055,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,632,518.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 24,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $638,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,581 shares in the company, valued at $11,810,165.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,583 shares of company stock valued at $8,355,882 in the last three months. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,464,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,868,000 after purchasing an additional 482,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,084 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $171,765,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,642,000 after buying an additional 162,846 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

