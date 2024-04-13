SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock Holdings Reduced by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 143.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $281,367.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 797,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,068,295.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $281,367.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 797,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,068,295.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,021,650.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,106,053.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,583 shares of company stock worth $8,355,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE S opened at $21.72 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $30.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on S. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.04.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

