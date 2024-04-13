SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STEM. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Stem by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,341,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,405,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Stem by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,295,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,840 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stem by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,978,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,478 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stem by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,569,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,049 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on STEM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down previously from $5.50) on shares of Stem in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

Insider Activity at Stem

In related news, CFO William John Bush sold 20,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $64,563.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,500.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stem news, CFO William John Bush sold 20,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $64,563.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,500.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 10,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $34,740.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at $253,609.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 130,418 shares of company stock worth $238,045 and have sold 519,260 shares worth $1,197,289. 9.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stem Stock Down 3.3 %

STEM opened at $1.76 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $277.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.88.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Stem had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Stem Profile

(Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

