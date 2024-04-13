Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in March

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,800 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the March 15th total of 459,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,279.3 days.

Get Shionogi & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Price Performance

SGIOF stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.06. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.