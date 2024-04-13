Short Interest in Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) Declines By 16.6%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 249,600 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaucho Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gaucho Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO – Free Report) by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,831 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 11.47% of Gaucho Group worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Gaucho Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VINO opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Gaucho Group has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

