Short Interest in NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Declines By 16.7%

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NASB opened at $32.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11. NASB Financial has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.18.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter. NASB Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 15.81%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. NASB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.03%.

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

