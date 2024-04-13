Short Interest in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Drops By 16.5%

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 876,900 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the March 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.85. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $95.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.43.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.60 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.57.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

