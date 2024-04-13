Short Interest in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Declines By 17.0%

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the March 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

VNDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 0.76. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

