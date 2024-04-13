Short Interest in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Increases By 21.3%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,620,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 9,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Viasat Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67. Viasat has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Viasat had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 6.01%. Analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Institutional Trading of Viasat

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viasat by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,625,000 after buying an additional 3,417,316 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 696.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 121,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 106,073 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Viasat by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 458,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

