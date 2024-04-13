Short Interest in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW) Grows By 39.1%

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the March 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

VinFast Auto Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of VFSWW stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. VinFast Auto has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VinFast Auto

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VinFast Auto stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

