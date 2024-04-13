Short Interest in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Declines By 22.7%

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WesBanco Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSBCP opened at $23.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $24.77.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

