Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.88

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.88 and traded as high as C$13.27. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$13.03, with a volume of 230,825 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SIA shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.00.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$950.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.32, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of C$210.74 million for the quarter.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently 940.00%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

