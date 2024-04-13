Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 408 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.2% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 88,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 83,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 328,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,538,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 41,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $147.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

