Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) PT Raised to $55.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SLGN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

Shares of SLGN opened at $47.47 on Thursday. Silgan has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $205,580.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,024.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 21.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Silgan by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

