Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

SMPL stock opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

