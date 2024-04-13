Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.74

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.74 and traded as low as $7.76. Sims shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 152 shares trading hands.
Sims Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74.
About Sims
Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.
