Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stake Lowered by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 37,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.21 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $7.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

