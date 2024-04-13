Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 24.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $476,894.88. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,735,982.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,555 shares of company stock worth $36,918,917. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake stock opened at $158.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.03. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.26 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

