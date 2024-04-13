SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT) Shares Gap Up to $11.88

SolarMax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.88, but opened at $12.30. SolarMax Technology shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 13,080 shares changing hands.

SolarMax Technology Price Performance

About SolarMax Technology

SolarMax Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; financing the sale of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects.

