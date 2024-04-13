Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $9.50 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s previous close.

SWN has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SWN opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 390.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

