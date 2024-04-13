Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $23.39 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $926.30.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $881.86 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $262.20 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $830.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $608.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

