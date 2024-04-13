SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 268,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 34,508 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $104.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $111.96.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

