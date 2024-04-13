Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Short Interest Update

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,100 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 238,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SBEV opened at $0.33 on Friday. Splash Beverage Group has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.32.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 119.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,659.09%. The company had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. Analysts expect that Splash Beverage Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Splash Beverage Group from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Splash Beverage Group by 670.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 79,250 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 5.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Splash Beverage Group



Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

