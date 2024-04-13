Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $90.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.71.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $84.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $84.29 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 43,703 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 323,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

