StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.21.

StepStone Group Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.25.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of ($14.61) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Keck sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $131,026.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,120,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $315,820.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,388,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,989,434.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Keck sold 3,694 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $131,026.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,750 shares in the company, valued at $7,120,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,514 shares of company stock worth $3,233,084 in the last ninety days. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

