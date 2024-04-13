Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) PT Raised to $80.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $74.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $54.81 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day moving average of $68.21.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stifel Financial will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,484.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,889,000 after buying an additional 10,644,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,504,000 after purchasing an additional 89,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,121,000 after purchasing an additional 466,338 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

