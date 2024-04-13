Stifel Nicolaus Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $3,270.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2,700.00 to $3,270.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,016.00 to $3,358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,900.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,720.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,958.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,749.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,348.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,706.14 and a 52 week high of $3,023.98. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,707,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,575,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,781,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

