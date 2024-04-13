Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $126,000 in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 65,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were given a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 120.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ENLC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENLC

Insider Activity at EnLink Midstream

In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at $719,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EnLink Midstream

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.