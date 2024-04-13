Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $203,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.9 %

WSM opened at $288.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.99 and a 200-day moving average of $208.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.70. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $319.78.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total transaction of $685,732.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,185,328.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total transaction of $685,732.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,185,328.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,220,619 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.31.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

