Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 2,259 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,455,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,991,000 after buying an additional 1,089,150 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,628,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,148,000 after buying an additional 921,537 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

