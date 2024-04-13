STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $217.86

STS Global Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:STS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 217.86 ($2.76) and traded as low as GBX 214 ($2.71). STS Global Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.71), with a volume of 114,891 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £190.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,350.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 220.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 217.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a GBX 1.97 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from STS Global Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. STS Global Income & Growth Trust’s payout ratio is presently -15,000.00%.

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

