Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $8.72

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2024

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSCGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.72, but opened at $8.53. Studio City International shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 100 shares.

Studio City International Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.25 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 30.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Studio City International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Studio City International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSCFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. It operates Studio City Casino 250 gaming tables including 15 tables for VIP rolling chip operations, and 552 gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms, food and beverage outlets, figure-8 Ferris wheel, a night club and karaoke, a 5,000-seat live performance arena, and approximately 34,400 square meters of complementary retail space.

See Also

