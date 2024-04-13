Tamar Securities LLC Purchases 74 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 21,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 128,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $182.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $524.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $126.83 and a 12 month high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.36%.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

