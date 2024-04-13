TD Cowen Increases KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $144.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at TD Cowen to $144.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.03% from the company’s current price.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $97.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.56 and a 200 day moving average of $80.76. The firm has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $6,538,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 49,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.