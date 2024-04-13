TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) PT Raised to $170.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.90% from the stock’s current price.

TEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.30.

Shares of TEL opened at $142.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $147.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

