The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 497.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,560 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.50% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $36,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $88.71 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $94.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.78.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

